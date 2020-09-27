Covid-19 claims five more lives, J&K toll 1133

Jammu and Kashmir reported five more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24-hours, taking the fatality count to 1133.

Among the victims, they said, three were residents of Jammu and two from Kashmir.

Those who died in Jammu include a 60-year-old man from jewel Jammu who died at Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, two days after he was admitted there.

The other victims include an 85-year-old from Talab Tillo Jammu who died at the same hospital at 10:20 p.m. last night and a 40-year-old woman from Kullion R S Pura.

Regarding deaths from Kashmir, they said one of them was a 55-year-old resident of Dalgate and an 84-year-old from Rajouri Kadal Srinagar.

Regarding the man from Dalgate, they said, he was admitted to SKIMS Soura on September 24 and died at around 1 a.m. today.

“He was diagnosed with severe Pneumonia with respiratory failure with T2DM, CKD and Encephalopathy,” a doctor at SKIMS Soura told GNS. “He had cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Regarding the octogenarian man, the doctor said he was admitted on September 17 and died at 2 a.m. on September 27. “He was also diagnosed with severe pneumonia with respiratory failure with T2DM, CKD.”