COVID-19 claims four more lives in Kashmir

Four more persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, reports quoting officials said.

The four deaths include a 60-year-old woman from Nowhatta, a 62-year-old man from Batamaloo, a 59-year-old man from DH pora Kulgam and a 75-year-old man from Noorbagh, reported news agency KNO.

An official from SKIMS said the woman from Nowhatta, who was admitted on July 27 and the patient from Batamaloo, admitted on July 17, were suffering from multiple ailments, died on Tuesday.

He further added that the patient from Yarikhah DH Pora Kulgam was admitted on July 11 while the patient from Noorbagh Sopore was admitted on July 25 with pneumonia and other ailments.