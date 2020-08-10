Covid-19 claims nine more lives, J&K toll 483

Nine more people died due to covid-19 in Kashmir Valley since last night, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 482 in J&K, officials said on Monday.

The victims include a 70-year-old man from Palpora Kulgam, an elderly woman from Buchoo Tral Pulwama, a 65-year-old man from Chidibugh Tral Pulwama, a 71-year-old man from Yaripora Kulgam, a 45-year-old man from Palpora Srinagar, a sexagenarian man from Arampora Ganderbal, a 47-year-old man from Rainawari Srinagar and a 65-year-old woman from Budgam.

Regarding the septuagenarian from Palpora Kulgam, a doctor at district hospital Kulgam told news agency GNS that he was brought to hospital yesterday and died on the same day. “The family had called officials on covid-19 helpline and later he was brought to the hospital and died shortly after admission. His test returned positive for the novel coronavirus later,” the doctor added.

The woman from Buchoo Tral was admitted to SMHS hospital as a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia and died last night at SMHS hospital. “Her COVID swab tested positive,” a senior official said. A relative of the woman told GNS over the phone that by mistake her residence was registered as Kulgam instead of Buchoo Tral. “She died at around 7 pm last night (August 9). Subsequently we took the body by undertaking that we will follow the covid-19 protocol and later we were informed that her sample has returned positive for the virus,” the relative added.

Regarding the 65-year-old man from Tral, they said, he was admitted to SMHS hospital on August 1 and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. “He died at 1 p.m. on August 10,” they said.

Regarding the man from Yaripora, they said he was admitted on August 01 and was as a case of “BHP, HTN and bilateral viral Pneumonia,” He passed at around 1:10 p.m.,” they said.

Regarding four other deaths, they said, two each were reported from SKIMS Soura and SMHS here. All of them had underlying ailments, they said.

Regarding the man from Rainawari, they said, he was admitted with bilateral pneumonia to SMHS hospital on August 1 and passed away on Sunday night.

The woman from Budgam, they said, was admitted to the SMHS hospital on 23 July with bilateral pneumonia and lost battle with the disease on Monday morning.

Regarding the man from Palpora, Srinagar, officials at SKIMS Soura said that he was admitted on 21 July and died today.

Regarding the man from Arampora Ganderbal, the officials said, he was admitted on August 6 and died today.

With these deaths, officials said, 482 people have died due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 48 were from the Valley while 35 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 156 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (82), Budgam (36), Anantnag (33), Kulgam (32), Pulwama (32), Kupwara (27), Shopian (24), Jammu (23), Bandipora (18), Ganderbal (8), two each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, and Kathua.