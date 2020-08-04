Covid-19 claims three more lives, J&K toll 412

Kashmir Valley reported three more deaths due to covid-19 since last night, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 412 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that two among the deaths—a 65-year-old woman from Budgam and a 75-year-old man from Srinagar’s Khaniyar area— were reported at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in Kashmir Valley. Also, a 65-year-old man from Budgam died at SKIMS Soura, they said.

Regarding the woman from Budgam, they said, she was shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on August 3 with underlying ailments like hypertension, diabetes and “severe pneumonia with respiratory failure”.

“She was shifted to ICU and put on the ventilator. However at 4 a.m. today, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died,” a senior doctor at the CD hospital told news agency GNS.

Regarding other death, the doctor said that besides being hypertensive, the man was suffering from chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and severe pneumonia.

The man developed sudden cardiac arrest at 1:45 a.m. and was declared dead subsequently, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, regarding the elderly man from Budgam, officials told GNS that he was having underlying ailments and died at the tertiary care hospital early today.

With these three deaths, the fatality count due to the virus has risen to 411 in J&K—381 in Kashmir and 30 in Jammu.

Srinagar district with 136 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (72), Budgam (30), Kulgam (29), Anantnag (26), Shopian (23), Pulwama (23), Kupwara (21), Jammu (21), Bandipora (14), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.