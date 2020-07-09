Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 10:20 AM

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Kashmir, J&K toll 151

the patient was suffering from hypertension, T2DM and bilateral pneumonia.
File Representational Photo
The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 151 in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients from the Valley died on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the two patients include a 60-year-old woman from Pattan Baramulla and an 80-year-old woman from Natipora Srinagar.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said that a 60-year-old lady from Masooma Pattan, who was admitted on 29 June after testing positive for COVID-19, died at CD hospital on Thursday morning.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS, said the woman from Natipora who was admitted on 01 July died at SMHS on Thursday morning at around 4 am.

He said the patient was suffering from hypertension, T2DM and bilateral pneumonia.

