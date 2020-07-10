COVID-19 claims two more lives, J&K toll 157

Two elderly COVID-19 patients from Anantnag and Srinagar districts died at a hospital here, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 157.

Officials said that while an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district died last night while the other, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of the central Kashmir district, passed away early today.

Both the deaths were reported from CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities meant for the management of the covid-19 patients here.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Salim Tak told news agency GNS that the octogenarian from Kokernag area was admitted on July 4 and had bilateral pneumonia. “He died last night.”

Regarding Habba Kadal resident, Dr Tak said that he was admitted on July 7 and died this morning.

“He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia,” he added.

With these deaths, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has reached 157 – 142 people in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 38 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (15), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.