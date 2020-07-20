GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:53 PM

Covid-19 claims two more lives, J&K toll 251

Earlier three persons died—two of the deaths reported at SKIMS Soura while another at SMHS hospital.
Kashmir Valley on Monday reported two more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 251 in J&K.

Sources said that both the deaths were reported in Srinagar and include a 60-year-old man from Tankipora and a 70-year-old-man from Zoonimar.

Earlier three persons died—two of the deaths reported at SKIMS Soura while another at SMHS hospital.

Those who died at SKIMS include a man from Rafiabad area in northern Baramulla district and another man from Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, they said.

Regarding the 65-year-old, they said, he was a resident of Pootshah Rafiabad and died at 9:40 a.m., this morning. “He was suffering pneumonia besides other underlying ailments,” they said.

Regarding the other sexagenarian, they said, he was a resident of Neehama Pampore and come positive for the virus on July 14.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman from Shadimarg area of Pulwama died at SMHS hospital last night.

Admitted on July 7, she was diagnosed with “bilateral pneumonia” and came out to be positive for the virus subsequently, they added.
With these deaths, 231 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 64 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (52), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Pulwama (15), Kupwara (13), Jammu(12), Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.

