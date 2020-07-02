COVID-19 claims two more lives, toll rises to 109 in J&K

Kashmir Valley reported two covid-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus to 109 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The victims include a 55-year-old from Kulgam and a 65-year-old from Baramulla district and both of them died at SKIMS Soura, officials said.

Confirming it, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, told Neww agency GNS that the man from Yaripora area of Kulgam was admitted on June 22 and died 12:10 a.m.

“He was known case of hypertension with (type-2 diabetes) with multifocal Encephalopathy (brain disease),” he said.

Another patient—the sexagenarian from Baramulla’s Sopore town also died ten days after admission to the hospital.

“The patient was hypertensive, T2DM (type-2 diabetes) with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and he had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 3:05 a.m.” Professor Jan said.

With these deaths, 109 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 96 from the Valley and 13 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 25 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (18), Kulgam (14), Shopian (12), Anantnag (9), eight each from Jammu and Budgam, Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.