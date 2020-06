A 27-year-old man died of Covid-19 at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, taking the overall death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 33, officials said today.

The deceased was a resident of Lolab area of northern Kupwara district.

He was admitted in SMHS Hospital Srinagar on 1st June with Bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and died within an hour of Admission, said an official.

He tested positive for SARS CoV-2 (COVID) today.