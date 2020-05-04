COVID-19: Complete restrictions to remain enforced in Srinagar till May 20

In view of the prevailing health situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, the District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has ordered extension of all existing restrictions in the district till May 20.

The DM has ordered that there shall be complete restrictions on public movement and operation of business and other establishments among other activities in the district all through this extended period.

He said that in view of the situation in the district with various areas notified as COVID-19 containment or red zones which add up to a large part of the district it is imperative that all ongoing restrictions remain enforced until required.

He said the order for extension of all existing restrictions is in line with the new lockdown guidelines the Government of India has issued which exclude areas notified as COVID-19 red zones from exemptions as allowed to others.

Dr Shahid said that as in the past the essential services will be allowed to move with movement passes being issued to them based as per requirement. He said heads of departments concerned have been issued strict instructions to ensure no misuse use of passes issued to their staff for the purpose of delivering services.

Dr Shahid said restrictions on movement and activities are being further tightened in red zone areas adding that added arrangements have been made for provision of essentials to residents there to minimise inconvenience due to restrictions.

He said violations of restrictions will attract strict proceedings and action under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of NDMA.