COVID-19: CRPF man among seven more die in Kashmir

Seven more persons, including a CRPF man died of COVID-19 in Kashmir division during past 24 hours.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the seven patients who died include a 75-year-old woman from Shivpora Srinagar, a 72-year-old man from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 55-year-old CRPF man of 198 battalion, a 66-year-old woman from Keegam Shopian, a 55-year-old man from Humhama Budgam, a 70-year old woman from Delina Baramulla and a 75-year-old male from Kreeri Baramulla.

An official from SKIMS said that a 75-year-old woman from Shivpora Srinagar who was admitted on 26 July, died on Thursday morning.

He added that a 72-year-old man from Batamallo Srinagar who was admitted on 21 July also died on Thursday.

The official further added that a CRPF man from 198 battalion who was admitted at SKIMS on 27 July, died on Thursday.

An official from CD hospital said that a 66-year-old woman from Keegam Shopian who was admitted on 26 July died on Thursday.

He further added that a 58-year-old man from Humhama Budgam who was admitted on 22 July also died on Thursday.

An official from GMC Baramulla told KNO that a 70-year-old man from Delina Baramulla who was admitted on 26 July with bilateral Pneumonia died on Wednesday evening.

He added that a 75-year-old man from Kreeri Baramulla who was admitted on 28 July died on Wednesday evening.