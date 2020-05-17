Covid-19 death toll 13 in J&K as young woman dies in Srinagar

A 29-year-old woman covid-19 patient with underlying ailments died at CD hospital here, taking the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 13.

The woman was admitted at surgical ICU of SMHS Hospital in critical condition when she tested positive for the coronavirus on May 15.

A resident of Habba Kadal Srinagar, she was admitted as a case of “septic shock at SMHS hospital and when her reports returned positive, she was shifted to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities meant for management of the covid-19 patients.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital told news agency GNS that the woman died around 4 p.m.

Dr Salim, concerned nodal officer, said the woman was operated at SMHS Hospital by ENT surgeons for “Ludwig’s Angina (submandibular abscess) and mediastinitis and had septic shock.”

“She was in Surgical ICU there and tested positive for COVID-19. She was shifted to CD Hospital two days back,” he said.

With this fatality, 13 persons have died due to the novel disease so far in Jammu and Kashmir—11 of them in Kashmir and two in the Jammu division.

Srinagar has reported 5 deaths – highest in any district – followed by Baramulla (3) and one each in Bandipora, Anantnag, Budgam, Udhampur and Jammu.