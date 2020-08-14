COVID-19: Education department reduces syllabus by 30% for classes 10-12

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reduced the syllabus by 30% for classes 10-12 in the upcoming annual regular 2020 examinations being conducted by Board of School Education (BOSE).

The students of Kashmir and winter zone Jammu who will be appearing in the annual examination will be asked to attempt only 70 percent of the questions which will be considered as 100 percent.

The announcement in this regard was made by principal secretary school education department Asgar Samoon.

“Yes, we have reduced the syllabus of class 10th, 11th and class 12th students to only 70 percent,” Asgar Samoon told Greater Kashmir.

The decision has been taken in view of the Covid19 lockdown and continuous closure of all educational institutions from the second week of March in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Kashmir had earlier reported that the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) had submitted a proposal to the government on syllabus relaxation for 10th to 12th class annual examinations.

The proposal for reduction in syllabus was submitted to the government on the basis of the recommendations put forth by the members of the academic committee of JKBOSE.

The committee had recommended relaxation of 40 percent syllabus. The JKBOSE has already issued a notification for submission of examination forms for 11-12 classes.