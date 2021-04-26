COVID-19 emergency centre set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar

A COVID-19 emergency centre has been set up at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar in view of a surge in Coronavirus infections in the district, officials said on Monday.

Quoting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz, news agency KNO reported that a COVID-19 Center for emergency has been set up at Indoor Stadium.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Muhammad Hanief Balkhi said that the patients with mild symptoms would be accommodated in the COVID-19 centres.

“Like previous year, many COVID-19 centres have been established again at Indoor Stadium, Sanat Nagar Marriage hall, Kashmir University’s Zakura campus, NIT Srinagar and Hajj house,” he said.

Besides beds, he said that oxygen facility would also be made available at these COVID-19 centres.