Kashmir, Latest News
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:33 PM

COVID-19: Flying squads formed to keep vigil on violations in Uri

The squads will act tough against those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:33 PM
File Photo
File Photo

With the government announcing relaxation in Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions in several parts of Kashmir for three days from today to allow people to make purchases ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival, Uri administration on Tuesday constituted flying squads to check COVID-19 safety guideline violations.

“The team comprising Tehsildar Uri, Nodal officer Covid-19, Executive Officer Municipal Council, SHO and duty magistrate concerned shall visit all the markets within their territorial jurisdiction to ensure the strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs,” reads an order issued by sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

The squads will act tough against those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. “Violations shall initiate punitive action which may include the imposition of fines against violators,” it said.

“Similar action is required to be undertaken by Tehsildar Boniyar and his team in their area,” it added.

Related News