COVID-19: Flying squads formed to keep vigil on violations in Uri

With the government announcing relaxation in Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions in several parts of Kashmir for three days from today to allow people to make purchases ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival, Uri administration on Tuesday constituted flying squads to check COVID-19 safety guideline violations.

“The team comprising Tehsildar Uri, Nodal officer Covid-19, Executive Officer Municipal Council, SHO and duty magistrate concerned shall visit all the markets within their territorial jurisdiction to ensure the strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs,” reads an order issued by sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik.

The squads will act tough against those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. “Violations shall initiate punitive action which may include the imposition of fines against violators,” it said.

“Similar action is required to be undertaken by Tehsildar Boniyar and his team in their area,” it added.