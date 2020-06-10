COVID-19: Govt evacuates 1,18,891 stranded JK residents; 80,338 via Lakhanpur, 38,553 through special trains

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,18,891 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 49 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 38,553 stranded passengers while about 80,338 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,18,891 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 49 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, about 878 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 9 to June 10 mornings while 864 passengers have reached today in the 28th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 28 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 22,857 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 80,338 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 10, 2020 (morning) included 21982 from Punjab; 22718 from Himachal Pradesh, 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 7426 from Delhi, 1457 from Gujarat, 3728 from Rajasthan, 4676 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3817 from Uttarakhand, 1134 from Maharashtra, 5079 from Uttar Pradesh, 70 from Odisha, 272 from Assam and 1300 from Madhya Pradesh, 92 from Dehradun, 1551 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 122 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 344 from Bihar, 193 from West Bengal, 140 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal, 3 from Goa and 3271 from other states and UTs.