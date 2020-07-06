COVID-19: Govt evacuates 1,92,382 stranded JK residents; 1,30,807 via Lakhanpur, 61,575 through special trains

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,92,382 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 75 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 61,575 passengers while about 1,30,807 persons from other states and UTs including 750 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2220 stranded passengers including 87 from Kuwait have entered through Lakhanpur from July 5 to July 6 mornings while 998 passengers have reached today in the 54th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 54 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 45,879 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.