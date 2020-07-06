India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 11:13 AM

COVID-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul's dig at govt

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.
File Photo of Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government’s handling of COVID-19.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM’s addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

“Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation,” Gandhi tweeted along with the clip.

Gandhi’s attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

