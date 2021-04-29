India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 10:54 AM

COVID-19: India adds record 3,79,257 cases in single day

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 10:54 AM
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent.

Trending News
File Photo

Basharat Bukhari condoles Banihali's demise

Representational Image

Over 500 cases of fund mismanagement, malfunctioning being probed in Edu deptt

Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

COVID-19 | Kashmir's volunteers risking lives to save people

Representational Image

District Hospital Shopian 'ill prepared' to handle COVID-19 crisis

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease also surged to 1,50,86,878.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

Latest News
A Kashmir bound train passenger being tested for COVID-19 at Railway Station Banihal on Monday April 19, 2021. The move comes hours after directions by LG, Manoj Sinha directing compulsory testing of all passengers into J&K in a bid to monitor the virus transmission chain. Mohammad Taskeen/GK

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 149.1 mn

AAJ suspends all congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid

Representational Image

COVID19|84-hour lockdown in 11 districts from this evening

HC directs release of 2 PSA detainees

According to the ICMR, 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested up to April 28 with 17,68,190 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Tagged in
Related News