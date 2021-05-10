India, Latest News
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 10:52 AM

COVID-19: India records 3,66,161 fresh cases, 3,754 more fatalities

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [ANI]
Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [ANI]

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, according to the data.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,37,50,077 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 14,74,606 on Sunday.

