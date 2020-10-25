Health, Latest News
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 10:55 AM

COVID-19: India records 50,129 fresh cases, 578 deaths

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 55,000 for the third consecutive day, while the new fatalities recorded in a day dropped to 578 after almost three months, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Sunday.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 78,64,811 with 50,129 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,18,534 with 578 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases remained below seven lakh for three days in a row, while the national recovery rate has risen to 90 per cent.

There are 6,68,154 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as on date which comprise 8.50 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 70,78,123 people have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.51 per cent.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 11,40,905 samples being tested on Saturday.

