India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 10:54 AM

COVID-19: India records new daily high of over 3.86 lakh cases

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data showed.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 10:54 AM
Family members of COVID-19 patients arrive at the oxygen filling shop to refill the oxygen cylinders amid the rise in coronavirus cases, in Agra on Thursday. [ANI]
Family members of COVID-19 patients arrive at the oxygen filling shop to refill the oxygen cylinders amid the rise in coronavirus cases, in Agra on Thursday. [ANI]

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony

Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony for JKPMG medal awardees

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU Hazratbal campus declared micro-containment zone

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Other Administrative Council decisions

GK File Image

Checking of Ladakh bound travellers

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

Latest News
Indian women cricket team [Source/ Twitter/ Smriti Mandhana]

Five female candidates for India women head coach job in cricket

FC Goa logo [Source: Twitter/ FC Goa]

FC Goa head coach, foreign contingent leave India

Representational Image

'Indian hockey team need to improve on finishing skills'

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals donate Rs 7.5 crore for COVID-19 relief

According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 3,498 new fatalities include 771 from Maharashtra, 395 from Delhi, 295 from Uttar Pradesh, 270 from Karnataka, 251 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Gujarat, 158 from Rajasthan, 145 from Jharkhand, 137 from Punjab and 107 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 2,08,330 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 67,985 from Maharashtra, 15,772 from Delhi, 15,306 from Karnataka, 13,933 from Tamil Nadu, 12,238 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,248 from West Bengal, 8,909 from Punjab and 8,312 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tagged in , ,
Related News