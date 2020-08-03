GK Top News, Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 3, 2020, 11:25 PM

COVID-19: India's case tally crosses 18 lakh, recoveries surge to 11.86 lakh

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.13 per cent, the data stated.
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.13 per cent, the data stated.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

