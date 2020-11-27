COVID-19: J-K reports 565 new cases, 8 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 565 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the infection count to 1,08,871 and the death toll to 1,676, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 327 are from the Jammu division and 238 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 142 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by 88 in Srinagar.

The Union Territory has 5,236 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,01,959 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

Five of the new deaths linked to COVID-19 are from Jammu and three from the Kashmir region, they said.