Authorities in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday ordered closure of J&K Bank’s main branch for at least five days after two of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected employees have been advised to self—Isolate and quarantine themselves.