Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 7:43 PM

COVID-19: J&K records 81 new cases, 1 death

Of the fresh cases, 20 were detected from the Jammu division and 61 from the Kashmir division.
A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 81 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,26,853, officials said.

The union territory also reported one death due to the infection in the past 24 hours, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 35 cases, followed by 14 in Jammu district.

While nine districts did not report any fresh case, nine others had cases in single digits, they said.

The number of active cases in the union territory is 892, while 1,24,002 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory has reached 1,960 they said.

