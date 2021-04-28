COVID-19: J&K reports 30 deaths, 3023 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 3023 covid-19 fresh cases even as 30 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest ever fatalities count reported in a single day so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 989 were from Jammu and 2034 from Kashmir, taking the total number of infections to 169077.

Giving district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 951 cases, Baramulla 246, Budgam 199, Pulwama 82, Kupwara 79, Anantnag 160, Bandipora 59, Ganderbal 54, Kulgam 145, Shopian 59, Jammu 499, Udhampur 61, Rajouri 90, Doda 27, Kathua 87, Samba 50, Kishtwar 22, Poonch 26, Ramban 71 and Reasi 56.

Moreover, they said, 963 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—306 from Jammu Division and 657 from Kashmir. There are 24313 active cases, 9518 in Jammu and 14795 in Kashmir.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 12 were from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall toll to 2227, as per news agency GNS.

Regarding fresh fatalities, officials said that an 82-year-old from Kishtawar, Asarabad who was admitted in a hospital on 24 April with bilateral CAP died last night.

An 85-year-old man from Gori Mohalla Brein Nishat also died last night at SKIMS Soura, they said.

Two persons aged 70 and 65 years respectively from Chendilora Tangmarg and Kunzer also died at SKIMS Soura, they said.

A 75-year-old man from Badamwari Hawal Srinagar and a 76-year-old man from Zakura Srinagar also died due to the virus at the tertiary care hospital, they said.

A 58-year old woman from Balgarden Srinagar, who was admitted today with T2DM, HTN C B/L CAP, died at SMHS hospital.

A 60-year-old woman from Chanapora died at SKIMS Bemina, a day after she was admitted to the health facility, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Gousiya colony Kanispora Baramulla died at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, five days after he was admitted there.

Also, a 70-year-old man from Tangmarg,Baramulla died in Indoor Stadium Baramulla, they said, A 75-year-old woman from Nowshehra Srinagar died at CD Hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 here, during intervening night of April 27 and 28, they said.

A 50-year-old woman (official of Arts Emporium) from Tengpora Batamaloo died at the CD hospital, they said.

Three persons succumbed to the virus at JLNM hospital, also among exclusive facilities for the covid-19 and the victims include a 62-year-old woman from Nawakadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Pampore in Pulwama district and a 45-year-old from palpora Srinagar.

Three deaths were reported at GMC Anantnag and the victims include a 65-year-old from Hiller, 69-year-old from KP Road, and 63-year-old man from Anantnag, they said.

Two women—60-year-old and 63-year-old respectively, died at GMC Jammu since last night, they added