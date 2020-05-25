Covid-19: J&K reports 47 new positive cases, 809 recovered so far

The Government Monday informed that 47 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 33 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1668.

Also 02 deaths, one each from Jammu and Kashmir division have been reported whose sample tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 1668 positive cases, 836 are Active Positive, 809 have recovered and 23 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 20 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 134188 test results available, 132520 samples have been tested as negative till May 25, 2020.

Additionally, till date 134873 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 30923 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 60 in Hospital Quarantine, 836 in hospital isolation and 30521 under home surveillance. Besides, 72510 persons have completed their surveillance period.