Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 9:24 PM

Covid-19: J&K reports 91 new positive cases, 833 recovered so far

Wear mask, limit trips, maintain social distancing & hand hygeine, avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth to prevent the Virus
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 9:24 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Government Monday informed that 91 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 54 from Jammu division and 37 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1759.

Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Trending News
File Pic

Three injured after old shell explodes in Tosa-Maidan Budgam

Screen Grab from Video

CMO Bandipora loses 'cool' after police stop his vehicle, video goes viral

Two UBGL grenades recovered in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

30-year-old man hangs self to death in Sopore

Moreover, 24 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 15 from Jammu Division and 09 from Kashmir Division

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 1759 positive cases, 902 are Active Positive, 833 have recovered and 24 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 21 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 140962 test results available, 139203 samples have been tested as negative till May 26, 2020.

Related News