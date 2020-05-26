Covid-19: J&K reports 91 new positive cases, 833 recovered so far

The Government Monday informed that 91 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 54 from Jammu division and 37 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1759.

Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 24 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 15 from Jammu Division and 09 from Kashmir Division

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 1759 positive cases, 902 are Active Positive, 833 have recovered and 24 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 21 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 140962 test results available, 139203 samples have been tested as negative till May 26, 2020.