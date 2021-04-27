COVID-19: J&K reports biggest daily spike of 3164 cases, 25 deaths

A record 3164 people have tested positive for coronavirus even as 25 persons succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Previously, the highest daily count was recorded on April 25 when 2381 people had tested positive for the virus.

Regarding the fresh deaths, officials said, 15 were from Jammu while 10 from Kashmir.

Among the 3164 new cases, 1030 were from Jammu division and 2134 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case tally to 166054, as per news agency GNS

Providing the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 1144 cases, Baramulla 197, Budgam 174, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 97, Anantnag 143, Bandipora 123, Ganderbal 66, Kulgam 90, Shopian 30, Jammu 489, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 68, Doda 41, Kathua 100, Samba 98, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 39, Ramban 40 and Reasi 60.

Moreover, they said, 1457 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—656 from Jammu and 801 from Kashmir.

There are 22283 active positive cases in J&K, 8847 in Jammu and 13436 in the Valley.