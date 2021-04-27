Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 6:36 PM

COVID-19: J&K reports biggest daily spike of 3164 cases, 25 deaths

Regarding the fresh deaths, officials said, 15 were from Jammu while 10 from Kashmir.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 6:36 PM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk
File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

A record 3164 people have tested positive for coronavirus even as 25 persons succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Previously, the highest daily count was recorded on April 25 when 2381 people had tested positive for the virus.

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Section 144 CrPc imposed in Srinagar amid COVID surge

A body of patient who died of COVID-19 being laid down to offer funeral prayers in Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow for weekly repair work

The DC Srinagar stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus. GK Photo

'Well placed' to tackle prevailing COVID-19 surge: DC Srinagar

Regarding the fresh deaths, officials said, 15 were from Jammu while 10 from Kashmir.

Among the 3164 new cases, 1030 were from Jammu division and 2134 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case tally to 166054, as per news agency GNS

Providing the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 1144 cases, Baramulla 197, Budgam 174, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 97, Anantnag 143, Bandipora 123, Ganderbal 66, Kulgam 90, Shopian 30, Jammu 489, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 68, Doda 41, Kathua 100, Samba 98, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 39, Ramban 40 and Reasi 60. 

Latest News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Section 144 CrPc imposed in Srinagar amid COVID surge

Representational Image

China says its South Asian FMs meet on COVID-19 is 'open' to India

A body of patient who died of COVID-19 being laid down to offer funeral prayers in Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow for weekly repair work

Moreover, they said, 1457 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—656 from Jammu and 801 from Kashmir. 

There are 22283 active positive cases in J&K, 8847 in Jammu and 13436 in the Valley.

Tagged in
Related News