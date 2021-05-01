COVID-19: J&K reports biggest spike of 47 deaths, 3832 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 3832 fresh COVID-19 cases while 47 people succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, the highest ever number of infections as well as fatalities in a single day, officials said on Saturday.

They said 1231 of these cases were reported from Jammu and 2601 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 179915.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 30 were from Jammu and 17 from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count to 2330.

Providing the district wise details, the official said that Srinagar reported 1084 cases, Baramulla 309, Budgam 291, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 122, Anantnag 286, Bandipora 77, Ganderbal 94, Kulgam 221,

Shopian 47, Jammu 504, Udhampur 141, Rajouri 96, Doda 42, Kathua 120, Samba 137, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 64, Ramban 60 and Reasi 52, as per news agency GNS.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura and GMC Anantnag, they said.

