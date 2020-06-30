COVID-19: JKSDM holds online programme on stress management during crisis

As part of its Covid-19 special training program, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) organized an online programme on the topic “Stress Management During Crisis.”

Renowned Psychiatrist, Professor and Head of the Department, IMHANS, GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Arshad Hussain was the resource person of the program in which he stressed on the importance of managing stress and anxiety during times of crisis.

While highlighting the various aspects of stress management, Dr. Arshad said, “Covid-19 has already increased the existing stressful lives of the 21st century, it becomes imperative for us to inculcate positive outlook in such scenario and in this regard stress management plays a pivotal role.”

Dr. Arshad further added, “In times of crisis such as Covid-19, we should talk to relatives and friends and talk good, positive things. One must not overreact or over-research and follow the advice of the experts.”

“The advice and the suggestions provided by the expert were positive and solved most of my queries,” said Sameer, a participant.

Under the Covid-19 special online program, JKSDM through different batches has already provided online training to 1061 candidates on various skills sets such as cyber security, GST, tailoring skills (Masks & PPEs), internet web designing, front office operations in hospitality sector, beauty makeup etc., said a spokesman, in a statement.

Candidates including professionals, home makers, unemployed youth and students pursuing professional courses are receiving training for these courses in JKSDM affiliated institutions. Besides, daily class by instructors, the candidates are also getting an opportunity to interact with reputed industry experts.

“After training over 1000 candidates through online program, there was a demand to conduct stress management programs. Today’s program was a part of that initiative and we will continue to involve more experts and organise further such programs,” said an official of JKSDM.

Since Covid-19 had closed all closed academic & technical institutions including skill training centres as such online training courses were initiated by the Mission aimed to make productive use of time of people of J&K during current lockdown viz-a-viz imparting skills beneficial to the people.