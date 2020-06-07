Covid-19: Kashmir valley except Bandipora, Ganderbal districts declared as red zone

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday declared eight districts of Kashmir division, including Srinagar city, as red zones in view of spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Chief Secretary, BVR Subramanyam who is also chairperson of State Executive Committee, after reviewing the covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir has classified zones in the Union Territory, said a government order.

“A detailed review of the current covid19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner, Health, and Divisional Commssioners of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” read the order classifying zones in Jammu and Kashmir.

An overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of covid situation and trend of new covid cases especially spike in new cases in view of continuous movement of stranded or other persons traveling to Jammu and Kashmir and between divisions.

Excluding Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Kashmir, all other districts including capital city Srinagar have been classified as red zone.

Ramban district in Jammu region has also been kept under red zone in view of spike in the postive cases in the district with the inflow of stranded labourers from outside the UT.

Similarly, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu have continued to be in orange zone.

Earlier, Samba and Kathua districts were in red zone, but these two districts have now been classified as orange zone.

Meanwhile, two districts of Chenab Valley have been classified as green zone where less number of covid 19 cases have surfaced.

The entry point of Jammu and Kashmir i.e. Lakhanpur has been declared as a containment zone with 500 meters buffer area, as per the order classifying the zones in the UT.



“The categorization of districts into red, orange and green zones will be followed for the implementation of permitted activities in respective districts,” added the order.