COVID-19 lockdown: DDMA Srinagar obtains suggestions from stakeholder departments, institutions

District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar has obtained suggestions from various institutions and departments on further strategy for COVID containment and graded economic revival under notified protocols for Srinagar specific response system to be put in place starting 1st June 2020.



DDMA had earlier written to SKIMS, Govt Medical College Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College Bemina and Director Health Services Kashmir for inputs on proposed strategy for the next stage of lockdown in view of stakeholder consultations concluded with departments and trade and business organisations. Proposals and suggestions were also sought from Heads of departments including Industries for their feedback and note about preparedness for adoption of forms for covid containments.



The DDMA received comprehensive protocol and suggestions for various sectors and activities, from Govt Medical College, Srinagar on a range of issues including open spaces management, wearing mask, sanitization, seating patterns, routine disinfection, handling of gadgets, use of lifts, queue management, ventilation, thermal scanning, crowding, suggested action in case of violations and other inputs.



Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid conducted a detailed exercise on the subject for proposed SOP meanwhile Department of Social and Preventive Medicine headed by Dr Saleem Khan formulated detailed guidelines for sectoral functioning, after the team attended several meetings organised with stakeholders by DDMA.



SKIMS Srinagar has also forwarded a preliminary report through Nodal Office Dr G H Yatoo while detailed guidelines are under formulation. Meanwhile, the suggestions and recommendations from Health Department are also under formulations.



The district police Srinagar also conducted a comprehensive review of the present situation and further requirements, taking into account the stakeholder consultations. DDMA is also obtaining the suggestions from epidemiologists and subject matter specialists.



In view of the rising number of cases particularly those of travellers and resumption of air travel including international flights many experts have suggested DDMA to continue the lockdown. Meanwhile, taking into account the rising number of cases the DDMA also prepared a plan for providing additional bed capacity to be attached with each hospital for patient case.



The DDMA Srinagar has informed that decision on future course of action will be notified w.e.f 1st June 2020 and formal notification to this effect shall be issued in due course of time. In the meanwhile the lockdown will continue as notified earlier.