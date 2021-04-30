Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 12:40 PM

COVID-19 lockdown extended to all J&K districts

An official handout by the J&K government this evening said the remaining nine J&K districts will come under COVID-19 lockdown from Friday.
An Ambulance stands halted near Amira Kadal area of Srinagar as authorities use barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people, April 30, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
An Ambulance stands halted near Amira Kadal area of Srinagar as authorities use barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people, April 30, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday extended the COVID-19 lockdown currently underway in 11 districts to the entire union territory. 

An 84-hour lockdown aimed at containing the prevailing COVID-19 surge is effective in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts from 7 pm Thursday evening and will end at 7 am Monday morning. 

Representational Photo

Jehangir Chowk in main city Srinagar wears a deserted look as authorities impose 84-hour lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, April 30, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

An official handout by the J&K government last evening said the remaining nine J&K districts- Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian in Kashmir and Ramban, Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar in Jammu division- will come under COVID-19 lockdown from Friday 7pm till Monday 7 am. 

