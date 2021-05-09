Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 1:46 PM

COVID-19 lockdown in J&K enters 11th day

They said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the UT.
Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar wears a deserted look as mosque saw no prayers on the last Friday of the holy month Ramadan amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, May 7, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar wears a deserted look as mosque saw no prayers on the last Friday of the holy month Ramadan amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, May 7, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Normal life remained affected in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the lockdown, imposed in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the union territory, entered the 11th day, officials said.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

They said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the UT.

The officials said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir valley and in Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of Jammu division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

However, at many places, private cars were seen playing as restrictions were relaxed.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am Thursday.

However, the authorities in other districts of the Kashmir valley also ordered extension in the restrictions first till Thursday and now till Monday morning.

