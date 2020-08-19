Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 6:45 PM

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 3 lakh stranded J-K residents brought back

As many as 1,059 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday in the 98th special train.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 6:45 PM
File Pic
File Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far evacuated over three lakh residents of the union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to official data.

A total of 119 special trains arrived at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different parts of India with about 1,01,244 passengers, while about 2,27,976 people from other states and UTs, including 906 from abroad, have been evacuated by the government via road till date, the data showed.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

As many as 1,059 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday in the 98th special train.

A total of 85,548 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have reached Jammu in these 98 special trains, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

Related News