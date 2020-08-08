COVID-19: Nine more locations declared as red zones in Bandipora

Nine locations were declared as red zones following the surge in COVID19 positive cases in Bandipora district on Friday.

In an order issued late Friday, the administration cited the ’emergence of infection clusters’ from these areas as the cause for the move.

In Bandipora, Garoora, Quilmuqam and Ajas have been announced as Red Zones while as Shahgund, Nowgam, Sheikh Ul Aalam Colony in Sumbal have been put in the same category.

In Gurez three villages, Sheikhpora, Jurnayal and Dangan have been put under Red Zone categories.

The order follows after 48 cases were reported from this district on Friday, taking the tally to 962 with 344 active positives apart from 17 COVID related deaths.

The order restricts “any individual movement for any reason, whatsoever in and out of the red/contaminated zones, except medical emergency”.

Chief Medical officer has been ordered to conduct contact tracing as per norms and 100 per cent screening of the 300-meter perimeter, with a sampling of contacts, service providers, co-morbid and other vulnerable persons according to SOPs.

The authorities have been directed to provide essential items like ration while roads and by lanes have been ordered to be sealed by setting up barricades.