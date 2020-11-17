Latest News, Srinagar
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 8:19 PM

COVID-19: Omar, Farooq Abdullah decide to self-isolate

Experts have been fearing a spurt in coronavirus cases as the temperatures start falling in Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, and his father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah decided on Tuesday to go into self-isolation after interacting with a person who was in close contact with a Covid-19-positive relative.

“My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test,” Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Experts have been fearing a spurt in coronavirus cases as the temperatures start falling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctors have advised locals to wear warm clothes and follow the SoPs strictly to avoid any kind of flu which becomes common during winter months in the Union Territory.

