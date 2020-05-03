Covid-19 pandemic: Closure of educational institutions extended till May 17

The J&K government on Sunday extended the closure of all educational institutions up to May 17.

The order in this regard was issued by general Administration Department (GAD).

“In continuation to the Government order number 477-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated April 17, it is hereby ordered that all the educational institutions, training institutes in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed till May 17, 2020,” read the order.

The closure of educational institutions has been extended in view of the extension in the ongoing covid-19 lockdown announced to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The educational institutions were closed in the second week of March soon after the classwork had resumed after two-month-long winter break in Kashmir.