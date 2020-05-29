Covid-19 pandemic: Crucial dev works on hold in Srinagar to be executed from June 1

The administration in Srinagar has permitted restarting the execution of developmental works put on hold since late March after outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions enforced in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has directed all concerned departments and agencies to restart execution on all infrastructure-based developmental works forthwith.

Instructions in this regard were issued in a meeting of senior officers of concerned departments convened here under the chairmanship of the DC.

Permission and instructions for immediate restarting of execution of work was given for over 260 works which include various important and major developmental projects.

These include 64 works of R&B, 50 of SMC Drainage, 49 of RDD, 28 of KPDCL, 16 of PHE and 11 of LAWDA which make the most of these works. Together these 218 works are under execution at an estimated cost of 585.5 crore rupees.

The remaining 46 works also include various major developmental projects of crucial importance. Under execution at a huge 720.5 crore rupees in aggregate these include 8 works each of ERA and JKPCC, 6 of JKPCD, 4 of SKUAST, 3 each of SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina and I&FC, 2 each of PWD, PMGSY and Wakf Board, and 1 each of Housing Board, NBCC, Sports Council and SICOP.

Put together these 264 works involve and are under execution at an estimated cost of over 1300 crore rupees.

These works include a host of crucial infrastructural projects in various sectors ranging from health to roads and bridges to drainage to power and water to lake and environment conservation and beautification.

The crucial project of strengthening of fire services apparatus of Srinagar city approved under the Smart City project is included in these works.

The concerned departments have been asked to restart work on all these projects beginning June 1.

Speaking in the meeting the DC said that it is time that developmental works put on hold due to COVID-19 are restarted adding that all important requisites and precautions that need following have been taken care of and will be followed.

He said all concerned departments and agencies have been sensitised about the kinds of precautions that their workforce need to follow adding that all support as might be needed will be provided to all the concerned for as long as required.

Dr Shahid said the government is aware of risks and challenges that COVID-19 poses and that the decision to restart development works has been taken after weighing them and putting in place a mechanism of precautions to ensure it is all a safe and successful exercise.

Senior officers including Superintending Engineers and Managing Directors of all concerned departments and agencies attended the meeting. Joint Director Planning Srinagar was also present.