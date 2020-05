Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced prohibitions one the movement of people from 7PM to 7 AM in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, people having movement passes and those with medical emergencies have been exempted.

“Prohibitions (Curfew) on movement in ALL areas between 7 PM and 7 AM. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies exempted,” said the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, in a tweet.