COVID-19: Patient who remained admitted for 47 days among seven discharged from SKIMS Bemina

Eight COVID-19 patients, including one who remained admitted for 47 days, were today discharged from SKIMS Bemina (JVC) after recovering from the viral disease.

The patients discharged today include seven patients admitted under the Department of Medicine in High Dependency Unit (HDU) ICU and one from Gynae and Obstetrics, said an official.

He said six patients had severe COVID Pneumonia with Severe Respiratory Distress, and were put on high flow oxygen besides other COVID treatment including Inj. Remdesivir.

These patients with COVID Pneumonia had associated co-morbidities like Hypertension, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes, which were also taken care of.

“Regarding the other two patients, one patient who was very sick and remained admitted for 47 days besides receiving Inj. Remdesivir and Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT), the patient failed to recover on maximum oxygen therapy and was put on Ventilator and stayed in ICU for 37 days,” said the official.

Another patient of Gynae and Obstetrics delivered normally and the patients were monitored on a day to day basis till their oxygen saturation remained 94 percent on room air and were discharged from HDU, he said,

With this the number of COVID-19 recovered patients moved to 917, out of total COVID positive admitted patients numbering 1009 till date.

The recovery rate at present is 90.88 percent and with 29 fatalities the mortality rate is 2.87 percent.

