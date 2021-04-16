Covid-19 positive shopkeeper booked for violating home isolation norms in Bandipora

The authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Friday booked a shopkeeper, who had tested positive for COVID-19, for violating the isolation norms.

An official told the news agency—KNO that the shopkeeper was supposed to remain in strict isolation in his home after he tested positive, however, he was found running his shop in Kaloosa locality of Bandipora.

He said that the authorities immediately swung into action and sealed the shop and booked the person under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Disease Act for violating the Home Isolation norms and endangering the lives of others.

The official also said that the contacts of the patient are currently being tracked.