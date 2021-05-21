COVID-19: Positivity rate in Jammu now below 7%: DC

After new refined containment strategy and other measures being taken by District Administration, overall positivity rate which was above 10 percent in the first week of May has dropped to below 7 percent in the last few days.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg at a press briefing, held today here at DC Office.

The Deputy Commissioner said that despite decreasing trend in positive cases, the District Administration has not lowered its guard and it is taking all measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

“Equivalent emphasis has been given on testing in urban as well as rural areas. Around 7 thousand to 8 thousand tests are being conducted on a daily basis out of which 50% have been conducted in rural areas: he informed.

He said the Administration is laying more emphasis on early testing as testing, tracking and treatment is the only solution to win the battle against Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner said.

Anshul Garg said that with the active participation of PRI members, a redefined containment strategy has been developed under which village wise roaster is being maintained to isolate the positive patients.

Regarding the oxygenated beds, the Deputy Commissioner said that District Administration has taken several measures and is working round the clock to augment the availability of Oxygen supported beds not only in the GMC and Associated Hospitals but also at district and Sub-district Hospitals.

He also informed that as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor, each Panchayat of the Jammu district will have 05 bedded and each block 30 bedded Covid Care facilities soon. “These will be established within days for which adequate resources and manpower has already been mobolised” the DC said.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that during the door to door mopping exercise, more than 2250 positive patients have been provided assistance with Covid kits including oxy-meters, essential medicines and dos & don’t pamphlets. Moreover, around 5 thousand kits have also been distributed to the public in general.

Regarding inoculation, the Deputy Commissioner informed that the majority of 45+ age group persons have been vaccinated under the vaccination drive.

He said that over 3.55 lakh beneficiaries of this age group have been given the first dose of vaccine and left out beneficiaries will be covered soon to achieve the 100% target.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people under 45+ age group to get their vaccination as vaccines are available at the vaccination centers.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the public in general to follow the restrictions and guidelines issued by the government as these are for their benefits and are very crucial to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.