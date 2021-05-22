COVID-19 sampling turns into 'scuffle' in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A COVID-19 sampling exercise in Ashtengoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday turned ugly after locals pelted stones on the sampling team forcing it to flee the spot.

Locals alleged that the “scuffle” broke out after they resisted the videography by one of the visiting health workers, who they said, did not listen and instead slapped a local.

The camp for the sampling was set up at a government school in Ashtengoo Ghat village, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters following directions by the concerned BMO after several COVID-19 infections and a fatality was reported in the area recently, an official told Greater Kashmir.

He said the villagers “resisted the move and attacked the team with stones thereby damaging the infrastructure”.

He said the team fled the spot following the incident.

Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Khan and Block Medical Officer, Bandipora confirmed the incident to Greater Kashmir.

As per the officials, a vehicle was damaged in the incident. They said the chairs were broken by the locals who also pelted the medics with stones.

Locals disputed the unilateral attack on the visiting sampling team.

“The issue erupted after a member of the medical team was asked by the locals not to make a video of them during the sampling, but he reacted by slapping a youth who had asked him to not record them,” Abdul Basit, a villager told Greater Kashmir.

He said the scuffle broke out between the two sides later leading to disruption of the sampling process.

An official of the SDRF too confirmed that the teams wound up the sampling process.