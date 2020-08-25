Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Melbourne,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 4:24 PM

COVID-19: Scientists decode how severe viral infection causes immune system 'exhaustion'

However, they said the T cells responding to a weaker infection remained highly functional.
Press Trust of India
Melbourne,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 4:24 PM
Representational pic
Representational pic

Scientists have identified mechanisms behind the deterioration of the immune system in response to severe viral infections, an advance that may lead to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases like COVID-19.

The study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, noted that severe viral infections cause impairments to some components of the immune system such as the T cells in a process called immune ‘exhaustion’.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Farooq, Omar, others offer condolences with Ab Gani Khan

DC B'la chairs CRA committee meeting

CUK managing academic affairs successfully amid pandemic: Hasnain

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Melbourne in Australia, this process has also been reported in patients with severe COVID-19.

They said overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for severe viral infections.

While earlier studies had shown that during severe infections, T cells lost their function slowly, and over long periods of time, the current study found that they can be impaired within just a few days.

Latest News

Further delay in conducting JEE, NEET will compromise students' future: Over 150 academicians to PM

Representational Pic

Vaccine trial: Vital signs of volunteers normal, says doctor

Representational Image

Report: China fires 'carrier killer' missile in disputed sea

Representational Pic

Record 75,760 COVID-19 cases in single day, India's virus tally crosses 33-lakh mark

In the research, the scientists also identified several new mediators of immune exhaustion that maybe targeted in new therapies.

“This is an exciting finding, particularly in the context of COVID-19 as one of the big questions is why some people get severely sick, while others experience mild disease,” said study co-author Daniel Utzschneider from the University of Melbourne.

“We looked at both mild and overwhelming Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus infections in mice, which serves as a model for severe viral infections in humans, early after onset of disease, and identified striking differences at the molecular and functional level,” Utzschneider said.

The researchers demonstrated that in response to overwhelming infections that are difficult to eliminate and may become chronic, T cells down-regulate their function within days.

However, they said the T cells responding to a weaker infection remained highly functional.

“These findings are extremely exciting. Our data show that T cells could be manipulated during early stages of severe viral infection to improve their activity,” said Axel Kallies, another co-author of the study from the University of Melbourne.

Related News