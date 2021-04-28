COVID-19 surge: 84-hour lockdown announced in 11 J&K districts

District administrations in eleven J&K districts Wednesday announced a 84-hour complete lockdown in a bid to contain the prevailing surge in COVID-19 infections.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad this afternoon announced on Twitter the complete lockdown in Srinagar district from 7:00 pm Thursday April 29 to 7:00 am Monday May 3.

The DC Srinagar said exemptions will be given to essential services adding a detailed order shall follow on the subject.

“There will be Complete Lockdown in Srinagar District from 7:00 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7:00 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services. Detailed order shall follow, ” he wrote.

Later, a similar lockdown was announced by the district administrations in ten other districts- Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag in Kashmir and Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur in Jammu division- where also essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.