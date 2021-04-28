Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 10:20 PM

COVID-19 surge: 84-hour lockdown announced in 11 J&K districts

J&K has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections since past few weeks
A man asks a policeman to let him move amid strict "Corona Curfew" imposed in the region, on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
A man asks a policeman to let him move amid strict “Corona Curfew” imposed in the region, on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

District administrations in eleven J&K districts Wednesday announced a 84-hour complete lockdown in a bid to contain the prevailing surge in COVID-19 infections.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad this afternoon announced on Twitter the complete lockdown in Srinagar district from 7:00 pm Thursday April 29 to 7:00 am Monday May 3.

The DC Srinagar said exemptions will be given to essential services adding a detailed order shall follow on the subject. 

“There will be Complete Lockdown in Srinagar District from 7:00 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7:00 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services. Detailed order shall follow, ” he wrote.

Later, a similar lockdown was announced by the district administrations in ten other districts- Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag in Kashmir and Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur in Jammu division- where also essential services will be exempted from the restrictions. 

