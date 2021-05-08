COVID-19 surge: District admin Jammu requisitions 50 percent capacity of four pvt hospitals

District administration Jammu has requisitioned 50 percent capacity of four private hospitals in the district for utilizing them in COVID-19 mitigation efforts in view of a surge in infections.

An order issued Friday by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg requisitioned medical facilities at BEE ENN Charitable Hospital, Canal Road, JammuJammu; SDDM Hospital Channi, Jammu; Maitrika near Jodhamal Public School Jammu and Medicare near Auqaf Market Gandhinagar Jammu upto 50 percent of their respective capacities for utilization in COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The DC Jammu said the facilities at the hospitals were “feasible and adequate for augmentation of Level I and Level II COVID care infrastructure in the district”.

The Friday’s order said the hospitals may continue routine operations till the requisition materializes.

It said the surge in virus infections in the district had resulted into a corresponding increase in the demand of medical facilities of patients requiring immediate medical interventions.