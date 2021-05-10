Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 4:31 PM

COVID-19 surge: JKSSB postpones exams for various posts scheduled from May 24

The board said it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled dates in view of the prevailing situation.
Representational Image
The J&K Services Selection Board has postponed the OMR/CBT examinations for various posts it had scheduled from May 24-31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

A notice issued by Secretary JKSSB, Sachin Jamwal while confirming the development said it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled dates in view of the prevailing situation.

It also cited the prevailing lockdown restrictions imposed across J&K and also the social distancing norms and health consideration for the postponement of the exams till further notice. 

The board had on April 8 scheduled the exams from the said date. 

Related News